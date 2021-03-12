X

Police: Guard wounded in shootout outside Arkansas casino

A shootout between patrons and security outside an Arkansas casino left one guard wounded, authorities said. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
A shootout between patrons and security outside an Arkansas casino left one guard wounded, authorities said. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher

National & World News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A shootout between patrons and security outside an Arkansas casino left one guard wounded, authorities said.

The shooting happened Thursday night after security escorted multiple people from the Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff because of a disturbance inside, police said. After they were outside, at least two of the people reportedly exchanged gunfire with security before fleeing in a car.

One guard was shot and was taken to a hospital, police said, but the wound reportedly wasn’t life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported. Police in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock, said they were looking for five people in their 20s after the shooting.

Regional coverage
At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

The Associated Press sent a message Friday seeking additional information from a police spokesman.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.