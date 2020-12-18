Murder suspect in custody in death of 16-year-old in Lawrenceville

Malachi Mathew Perkins has been charged with murder in Saturday’s shooting death of 16-year-old Davone Burnett, according to Lawrenceville police. Davone died after being taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

Perkins, who is from Lawrenceville, was taken into custody late Wednesday, jail booking records show. In addition to murder, he faces three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.