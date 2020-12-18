X

Murder suspect in custody in death of 16-year-old in Lawrenceville

Malachi Matthew Perkins, 18, is accused of killing a 16-year-old in Lawrenceville, according to police.
Credit: Lawrenceville Police Department

By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An 18-year-old accused of killing a teenage boy was being held without bond Friday at the Gwinnett County jail.

Malachi Mathew Perkins has been charged with murder in Saturday’s shooting death of 16-year-old Davone Burnett, according to Lawrenceville police. Davone died after being taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

Perkins, who is from Lawrenceville, was taken into custody late Wednesday, jail booking records show. In addition to murder, he faces three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police have not released the possible motive or any other details in the deadly shooting.

Davone’s sister created a GoFundMe page to assist the family.

“We are trying to raise money for his funeral,” the fundraising page states. “Anything will help.”

