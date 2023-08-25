BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Trump booked at Fulton County Jail and released

Mug shot of Donald Trump released

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

News
By
15 minutes ago
X

The mugshot of former President Donald Trump was released late Thursday.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released the mugshot about an hour after he was booked and released from the jail on a $200,000 bond.

Trump arrived at Atlanta’s Hartfield-Jackson International Airport shortly after 7 p.m. A convoy of vehicles took him quickly from the airport to the Fulton County jail. Trump’s plane left the airport around 8:40 p.m.

His booking was posted on the jail website just before he arrived.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES
News from inside and outside Fulton jail today1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Fulton judge sets October trial date for Trump defendant
4h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Black Voices for Trump director faces federal charges in Maryland too
3h ago

Credit: Free At Last Bail Bonds

CEO of Atlanta bail bonding company adds high-profile clients from Trump case
3h ago

Credit: Free At Last Bail Bonds

CEO of Atlanta bail bonding company adds high-profile clients from Trump case
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How Trump’s surrender time could affect Atlanta’s evening commute
6h ago
The Latest
Former President Donald Trump leaves Atlanta after surrender
29m ago
Donald Trump released from Fulton County jail
1h ago
Surrenders and bonds set so far in Fulton County election probe
Featured

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Mug shot of Donald Trump released
15m ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
8h ago
Who is Trump’s new Atlanta lawyer, Steve Sadow?
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top