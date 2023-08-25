Mug shot of Donald Trump released

The mugshot of former President Donald Trump was released late Thursday.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released the mugshot about an hour after he was booked and released from the jail on a $200,000 bond.

Trump arrived at Atlanta’s Hartfield-Jackson International Airport shortly after 7 p.m. A convoy of vehicles took him quickly from the airport to the Fulton County jail. Trump’s plane left the airport around 8:40 p.m.

His booking was posted on the jail website just before he arrived.