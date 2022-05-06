Mt. Bethel and North Ga. Conference agree to terms of settlement

Ray’s planned successor is the Rev. Steven Usry, the former senior pastor at Sugarloaf UMC in Duluth. Since his appointment, however, he has not been able to lead the congregation, according to the conference.

Complaints filed against the bishop with the Southeastern Jurisdiction College of Bishops were later dismissed after the body determined that she acted in compliance with the Book of Discipline, which outlines the doctrine, administration, organizational work and procedures of the UMC.

In September, the trustees of the North Georgia Conference asked Cobb County Superior Court to pave the way for the entity to seize control of the assets of Mt. Bethel.

Mt. Bethel had 10,000 members before the dispute began. It has a main campus on Lower Roswell Road in Cobb County and a second location at 2509 Post Oak Tritt Rd.

The UMC has faced internal turmoil for decades over full LGBTQ inclusion.

The Global Methodist Church, a new denomination of theologically conservative Methodists, planned to officially launch earlier this month, a move that was expected for some time.

The 2022 North Georgia Annual Conference will be held June 2-4 in Athens. In-person attendance will be limited to members of the 2022 Annual Conference. A live stream option will be available.