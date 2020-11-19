Morrow man arrested in shooting death of his 56-year-old mother

A 24-year-old man is facing a murder charge after his 56-year-old mother was fatally shot Tuesday night at his Morrow home.
Police were called to investigate a shooting at the home on Malibu Drive about 10 p.m., according to Morrow police Chief Bobby Mosteller. When they arrived, they found the unidentified woman with several gunshot wounds.
She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died.
After an investigation, police took out arrest warrants for the woman’s son, Anfernee Markese Williams. Williams was booked into the Clayton County Jail on Wednesday morning, where he remains without bond.
In addition to a felony murder charge, he is also facing a charge of aggravated assault.
“The motive for the shooting is still under investigation,” Mosteller said in a press release.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.