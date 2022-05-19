More vaccinated and boosted hospitalized with COVID

Raymond Fain has kidney disease, so he made sure to not only get fully vaccinated but also to get a Pfizer booster.During the winter onslaught of the omicron variant, Fain said he was surprised to learn he had contracted COVID.Fully vaccinated and boosted Georgians are increasingly winding up in the hospital with serious COVID-19 symptoms.Experts say one reason is the circulating omicron variant has become better at evading the vaccine.Another reason, they say, is the people most likely to get boosted are those who were most vulnerable to begin with