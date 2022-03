Across the country, 41,354 organ transplants took place in 2021, a 6% increase from the previous year. .André Cabiness (standing) donated a kidney to his friend Kurt Renfroe.Black organ donors such as Cabiness go against the trend, however.Last year, 26.6 % of people waiting for transplants in the U.S. were Black, but Black people accounted for less than 13% of all donors.In Georgia, only 33% of the population is Black, but Black people account for 63% of those waiting for an organ transplant