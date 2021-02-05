Missing man found after improper discharge from mental health facility

Once employees at Riverwoods recognized the error, they called 911 and reported Scott as missing to the Jackson Police Department. However, it was the Butts sheriff’s office that handled Scott’s transportation to Riverwoods in the first place.

“I would have went personally and got Mario and brought him back,” Long said.

Scott’s sister-in-law, Tawanda Scott, said she had given Riverwoods an emergency contact number. She also said the family had dropped off clothes for Scott at the facility, but they never heard anything from Riverwoods.

At one point while he was lost, Scott was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital for hypothermia, but he was released again, according to Long. A Mattie’s Call was issued for Scott on Jan. 31 and multiple investigators with the Butts sheriff’s office began searching for him, according to Channel 2.

On Wednesday, Long posted on Facebook that a Jackson resident had spotted Scott while visiting Atlanta and was bringing him home to his family.

“I am completely shocked that a treatment center for the mentally disabled would force a patient into a bus, drive them to Atlanta and drop them off on the streets when they have family that is willing to pick them up,” Long wrote in his post.

Long said that he believes the Riverwoods facility should be investigated for criminal conduct by the Clayton County district attorney’s office.