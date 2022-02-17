Missing girl found hidden underneath staircase

Paislee Shultis, who went missing in 2019 when she was 4 years old, was found this week, huddled underneath a staircase with her mother at a house in Saugerties, N.Y. .The case has made headlines around the world.Paislee was reported abducted from Spencer, N.Y., in July 2019.The apparent kidnapping happened after the parents lost custody of the girl and her older sister.Police immediately suspected the girl's father, Kirk Shultis Jr., but he told authorities the mother had fled to Pennsylvania with Paislee.Investigators searched his Fawn Road home numerous times over two years, but never saw any signs of the girl.Detectives came back to the home with a warrant for a closer look on Feb. 14.Officials said they found Paislee hiding in the "dark and wet" enclosure with 33-year-old Kimberly Cooper.The girl has since been released in "good health" to a legal guardian.Both parents have been charged, along with Paislee's paternal grandfather