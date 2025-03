News

Missing Atlanta teacher recovered from Lake Oconee

The month-long search for Westminster coach Gary Jones ended when his body was recovered from Lake Oconee. Jones and his fiancée, Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Wilson, were last seen on a fishing boat on February 8. Wilson’s body was found the next day, but difficult conditions prolonged the search for Jones. Recovery expert Keith Cormican, brought in by the family, located Jones’ body in 45 feet of water using advanced sonar equipment.

