Miss Spelman Pageant 2025 serves looks, authenticity and Black girl magic

At this all-women HBCU, the Spelman College pageant is more than just a crown. While the event itself features a mix of talents and quick-fire interview questions, the true test is how best contestants lay out their visions for authentic Black female leadership as Miss Spelman. In advance, many took to TikTok to share their campaign platforms, where their introduction videos have gone viral for lines like, "sometimes it feels like my roots have too much rules."

Miss Spelman Pageant celebrates HBCU’s Black sisterhood beyond viral moment
Why three Spelman pageants became viral TikTok sensations

