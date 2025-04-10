Credit: Spelman College Credit: Spelman College

Pageants at HBCUs are spaces for students to showcase their beauty, intellect and school spirit. Kyndal Witherspoon, co-director of the Miss Spelman pageant and a junior from Minneapolis, told UATL the reactions to the viral videos helped her take pride in working behind the scenes to produce the event.

“It’s helped me find confidence in my voice and trusting my gut about making decisions. It’s cool to see all of that hard work and discussions we’ve had on the back end be appreciated by everybody,” Witherspoon said.

“We’re displaying to the world that we’re not just a bunch of diversity hires. We’re very smart and capable, and I’m glad the hard work we’re putting in is being seen and recognized.”

Credit: Spelman College Credit: Spelman College

Spelman held two other beauty competitions ahead of Miss Spelman, which have added to the excitement.

Afrolatinidad, a student organization celebrating Afro-Latin culture at Spelman, held its first-ever Mr. and Miss Afrolatinidad pageant on March 24. Morehouse College held its Miss Black and Gold pageant, presented by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, earlier this week.

Another video features the Miss Black and Gold candidates performing choreography on campus with members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. A Spelman student who uses the TikTok handle @ajahh.mariah recorded the reveal.

Nia Givan, who was crowned Miss Black and Gold, said she and her competitors wanted to make a good impression for ajahh.mariah’s social content.

“We knew it was coming this semester because her account had gotten traction for the same thing last year. She was always there early, had her camera front and center, so my pageant sisters and I had to make sure that we were clean, presented our best selves and put our best feet forward for the TikTok community,” Givan said.

“There’s a standard of excellence that we have at our school, and it’s a space and time to pull people into the understanding of what we do here and how we uplift each other.”

Credit: Spelman College Credit: Spelman College

Ayden Palucha, a freshman at Morehouse, was named Mr. Afrolatinidad. A first-generation college student, he hopes being named the first Mr. Afrolatinidad exposes audiences to the ethnic diversity and discipline that exists at HBCUs.

“I did it to show my father, a first-generation immigrant from El Salvador, there is a place where we are wanted, celebrated and we’re greater than what people say about us,” Palucha said.

“There were times I wanted to quit the pageant, but the reactions made us work that much harder and understand that I can tackle whatever problems are put in front of me.”

Givan said competing and being filmed allowed her to demonstrate the soft skills associated with future pageants she’s competing in and her goals to become a performing artist.

“It helped me to refine my preparation, patience and having grace when trying something new. Seeing the comments from people that you’ll never meet on a virtual platform is encouraging to keep going,” she said.

6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12. 42nd Miss Spelman College pageant. 350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta. 404-681-3643.

Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.