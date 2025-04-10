UATL
UATL

Why three Spelman beauty pageants became viral TikTok sensations

The final competition for the title of ‘Miss Spelman’ occurs April 12
Spelman College juniors Camryn Mitchell (left) and Chelsea Benton are competing in the 42nd Miss Spelman pageant on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Courtesy of Spelman College)

Credit: Spelman College

Credit: Spelman College

Spelman College juniors Camryn Mitchell (left) and Chelsea Benton are competing in the 42nd Miss Spelman pageant on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Courtesy of Spelman College)
By
57 minutes ago

Several viral TikTok videos have created anticipation at Spelman College around the 42nd Miss Spelman pageant on Saturday and who will be crowned.

There are seven candidates competing to represent the all-female historically Black college. In the videos, which have garnered wide attention, the ladies are dressed in black and introduce themselves in front of cheering onlookers, theatrically and eloquently speaking and striking poses.

The contestants have also recorded video essays explaining their platforms and plans to use the Miss Spelman title to uplift and empower.

Spelman junior Taylor Mills makes an announcement during the Miss Spelman pageant. (Courtesy of Spelman College)

Credit: Spelman College

icon to expand image

Credit: Spelman College

Pageants at HBCUs are spaces for students to showcase their beauty, intellect and school spirit. Kyndal Witherspoon, co-director of the Miss Spelman pageant and a junior from Minneapolis, told UATL the reactions to the viral videos helped her take pride in working behind the scenes to produce the event.

ExploreBlack royalty on campus: What it’s like to be an HBCU queen

“It’s helped me find confidence in my voice and trusting my gut about making decisions. It’s cool to see all of that hard work and discussions we’ve had on the back end be appreciated by everybody,” Witherspoon said.

“We’re displaying to the world that we’re not just a bunch of diversity hires. We’re very smart and capable, and I’m glad the hard work we’re putting in is being seen and recognized.”

Junior Madison Mobley competes in the Miss Spelman pageant. Spelman held two other beauty competitions ahead of Miss Spelman. (Courtesy of Spelman College)

Credit: Spelman College

icon to expand image

Credit: Spelman College

Spelman held two other beauty competitions ahead of Miss Spelman, which have added to the excitement.

Afrolatinidad, a student organization celebrating Afro-Latin culture at Spelman, held its first-ever Mr. and Miss Afrolatinidad pageant on March 24. Morehouse College held its Miss Black and Gold pageant, presented by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, earlier this week.

Another video features the Miss Black and Gold candidates performing choreography on campus with members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. A Spelman student who uses the TikTok handle @ajahh.mariah recorded the reveal.

Nia Givan, who was crowned Miss Black and Gold, said she and her competitors wanted to make a good impression for ajahh.mariah’s social content.

“We knew it was coming this semester because her account had gotten traction for the same thing last year. She was always there early, had her camera front and center, so my pageant sisters and I had to make sure that we were clean, presented our best selves and put our best feet forward for the TikTok community,” Givan said.

“There’s a standard of excellence that we have at our school, and it’s a space and time to pull people into the understanding of what we do here and how we uplift each other.”

Spelman College students embrace Miss Spelman competitor Kayli Cooper. (Courtesy of Spelman College)

Credit: Spelman College

icon to expand image

Credit: Spelman College

Ayden Palucha, a freshman at Morehouse, was named Mr. Afrolatinidad. A first-generation college student, he hopes being named the first Mr. Afrolatinidad exposes audiences to the ethnic diversity and discipline that exists at HBCUs.

“I did it to show my father, a first-generation immigrant from El Salvador, there is a place where we are wanted, celebrated and we’re greater than what people say about us,” Palucha said.

“There were times I wanted to quit the pageant, but the reactions made us work that much harder and understand that I can tackle whatever problems are put in front of me.”

ExploreGallery: Former HBCU Campus Queens

Givan said competing and being filmed allowed her to demonstrate the soft skills associated with future pageants she’s competing in and her goals to become a performing artist.

“It helped me to refine my preparation, patience and having grace when trying something new. Seeing the comments from people that you’ll never meet on a virtual platform is encouraging to keep going,” she said.

6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12. 42nd Miss Spelman College pageant. 350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta. 404-681-3643.

Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.

About the Author

Christopher A. Daniel is a Black Culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is an Atlanta-based, award-winning journalist, cultural critic and ethnomusicologist. He previously taught courses at Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University and Georgia State University.

More Stories

Keep Reading

UConn forward Sarah Strong (21) pulls in a rebound against South Carolina during the second half of the national championship game at the Final Four of the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Women's college basketball looking for next star with no Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins injured

Why Rihanna's expanding Clara Lionel Foundation is seen as a model for celebrity philanthropy

DI leading scorer Ta'Niya Latson commits to South Carolina

The Latest

Fourth grade students from the Museum School of Avondale Estates listen during a tour of a Civil War exhibit at the Atlanta History Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump’s Smithsonian order follows Reconstruction playbook in rewriting history

Veteran hip-hop producers Prince Paul and Ray Murray unite for 404 Day music event

Restaurateur Pinky Cole speaks with UATL about the future of Slutty Vegan

Featured

Orange Crush event organizers George Turner and Steven Smalls at the Tybee Pier on March 6, 2025 on Tybee Island, GA.(Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Orange Crush has a bad rap. Here’s how two promoters plan to change it.

HBCU students have gathered for decades on Georgia's Tybee Island for a huge, unsanctioned spring break beach bash. This year will be different.

Nicolas Echavarria wins Masters Par 3 Contest. Will the long shot break the curse?

Nicolas Echavarria won the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. Will the long shot break the curse and win the tournament?

Tariffs are about to make these everyday foods more expensive

Worried about rising grocery bills? See which foods will get pricier under the latest tariffs and how to save by shopping ahead.