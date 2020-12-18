Milton teen dies after being thrown from sports car during crash

A teenage boy from Milton has died from injuries sustained when he was thrown from his Nissan 370Z in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night, officials said.
Alexander Escabi, 17, died Tuesday, according to a memorial page posted by his former middle school.
Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, police and emergency services responded to reports of a single-car crash on Hopewell Road near Hopewell Plantation Drive, according to the Milton Police Department.
At the scene, authorities found the 370Z with extensive damage. Escabi had been seriously injured after he was ejected from the car, the Milton police statement said.
According to a message sent out by Hopewell Middle School, where Escabi’s mother works and where he previously attended, the teenager was a junior at Cambridge High School. Along with his mother, Escabi is survived by two younger siblings who attend Hopewell.
Milton police are continuing to investigate the wreck.