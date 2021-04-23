Midtown hospital looks to ID patient who’s been there for 5 months

The man, who is believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s, arrived at the emergency department Nov. 20 after Atlanta police found him wandering around the downtown area, Emory spokeswoman Janet Christenbury said. Hospital staff and law enforcement haven’t been able to identify the patient, who can’t provide information about who he is, where he lives or if he has family in the area.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Emory police at 404-727-8055.