Grady officials look to ID patient hit by car in Midtown

The woman, who appears to be in her 40s, was struck the evening of March 12 while walking in the 1700 block of Peachtree Street, hospital spokeswoman Denise Simpson said. She is unable to provide any information about who she is, where she lives or if she has family in the area.

The woman was well-dressed at the time of the crash, though no purse or cellphone was found at the scene. Authorities fingerprinted the woman but have not been able to identify her. She’s 5-foot-5, weighs 132 pounds and has no tattoos or distinguishing marks, the hospital said.