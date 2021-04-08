X

Grady officials look to ID patient hit by car in Midtown

The woman was struck by a car last month in Midtown. She is unable to provide information about who she is or where she lives.
The woman was struck by a car last month in Midtown. She is unable to provide information about who she is or where she lives.

Credit: Grady Memorial Hospital

Credit: Grady Memorial Hospital

News | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Unknown woman has been in the hospital a month

Officials at Grady Memorial Hospital are asking the public for help identifying a woman who has been there since she was hit by a car last month in Midtown.

The woman, who appears to be in her 40s, was struck the evening of March 12 while walking in the 1700 block of Peachtree Street, hospital spokeswoman Denise Simpson said. She is unable to provide any information about who she is, where she lives or if she has family in the area.

The woman was well-dressed at the time of the crash, though no purse or cellphone was found at the scene. Authorities fingerprinted the woman but have not been able to identify her. She’s 5-foot-5, weighs 132 pounds and has no tattoos or distinguishing marks, the hospital said.

Anyone who recognizes the “Jane Doe” is asked to call Grady at 404-616-4638.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.