'Midlife crisis' can be an opportunity

According to one study, about 25% of Americans over the age of 35 believe they have experienced a midlife crisis.Age is only one factor in a midlife crisis, Susan Albers of the Cleveland Clinic said.Women often experience a midlife crisis as it relates to their relationship to others, she said, such as changes in their role as caretakers.“Midlife crisis needs to be rebranded as a midlife opportunity," Albers said. "It is an opportunity to take stock of your life and make changes."."A more positive outlook is that it is taking time to reassess your values and roles,” Albers said