Miami Beach officials ID Atlanta woman on life support after accidental shooting

Dre’Naya Ponder, 18, is in critical condition after the shooting that happened about 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Miami Beach police spokesman Officer Ernesto Rodriguez told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ponder’s sister, 24-year-old Taniyria Akias Holt, was arrested Sunday and faces multiple charges related to the shooting, the AJC previously reported. She has been charged with negligence and improper exhibition of a firearm, with manslaughter charges pending in the event of Ponder’s death.