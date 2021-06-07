Atlanta woman arrested in connection with friend’s accidental shooting in Miami

An Atlanta woman has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with an accidental shooting that left another woman with critical injuries and “no expectancy of survival,” according to a Miami Beach Police Department incident report.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, remains on life support in a Miami-area hospital as doctors wait for her family to arrive from Georgia, the report said.
Taniyria Akias Holt, 24, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with negligence and improper exhibition of a firearm, the report said. Manslaughter charges are pending while the victim remains on life support.
According to the incident report, the shooting happened Sunday just before 8:15 p.m. as four women drove together in a 2019 Jaguar F-Pace with a Georgia tag along the Julia Tuttle Causeway, a bridge that takes I-195 motorists over Biscayne Bay to Miami Beach.
As one woman drove, the others were recording themselves on cellphones while Holt held a 9 mm handgun owned by one of the others, the report said. Holt racked the handgun to eject one live round, thinking it was now empty, according to the incident report. Holt told police she passed the firearm to the victim and, in the process, accidentally shot her.
The victim was hit in the face and taken to Miami Jackson Hospital for head trauma, the report said. Her condition was labeled critical.
According to a Facebook post from Miami Beach police Monday, the initial 911 caller reported that the victim accidentally shot herself.
“We’ve learned the initial 911 information received alleging the gunshot wound was self-inflicted was not accurate,” Miami Beach police said in the post.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.