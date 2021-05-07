Metro Atlanta man wanted for ‘multiple’ crimes against children, cops say

Newton County deputies are searching for an “armed and dangerous” felon who is wanted for multiple crimes against children, officials said.
Ronnie Floyd Maxwell is believed to still be in the Covington area and could be hiding outdoors.
“We know he’s on foot. He does not have a vehicle,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett told Channel 2 Action News on Friday. “So he’s in areas where vehicles are harder to get to, like wooded areas or under bridges.”
Maxwell was released from state prison in May 2018 after serving time for aggravated child molestation, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records. He was sentenced to 15 years for an October 2002 crime in Newton County. He earlier served five years in prison for unrelated crimes.
The sheriff’s office did not provide any details about Maxwell’s current charges.
Authorities are offering a $500 reward for information leading to his capture. Maxwell, who was born in 1969, is about 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with a shaved head. The sheriff’s office said anyone who spots Maxwell should not approach him and immediately call 911.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Grijalva at 678-410-5916 or the sheriff’s office tip line at 678-625-5007.
