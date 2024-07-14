Metro Atlanta first responders aid security efforts at RNC

In 2012, Sandy Springs sent a contingent of officers to assist with security at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, he said.

Security at the RNC was already expected to be robust before the Saturday shooting at campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where authorities said a would-be assassin injured former President Donald Trump.

One person was killed and two other attendees were critically wounded in the shooting, according to officials, and Trump was seen bleeding on stage after he said a bullet grazed his ear. Authorities said the suspected gunman was also killed. The FBI early Sunday identified him as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Trump’s campaign said late Saturday that the convention would proceed as planned, though it’s unclear what additional security measures might be put in place when it begins Monday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Alejandro Mayorkas, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, said DHS and the Secret Service are “engaged” with both Trump and President Joe Biden’s campaigns and “taking every possible measure to ensure their safety and security.”

We condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms and commend the Secret Service for their swift action today. We are engaged with President Biden, former President Trump, and their campaigns, and are taking every possible measure to ensure their safety and security. — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) July 14, 2024