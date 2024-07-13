Georgia leaders condemn violence at Trump rally

The incident is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt, officials briefed on the situation told ABC News.

“There is no place for violence against a president or politician, no matter their party or platform,” said Democratic state Rep. Esther Panitch. “Pray for our country.”

Mack Parnell of the conservative Faith and Freedom Coalition said the group’s prayers are with Trump and the nation.

“Now is the time to come together as Americans,” he said.

It was not immediately clear how the apparent gunman gained access to the rally. Secret Service authorities coordinate entry into campaign rallies.

Tickets are required for entry at Trump rallies, but often require only a name and email address submitted on the public campaign website. Media is often subjected to additional scrutiny of laptops, cameras and other equipment.

Before entering the events, attendees walk through magnetometers that Secret Service agents staff. At Saturday’s Pennsylvania event, organizers asked for attendees to register for tickets in advance.

“I’m not sure what just happened,” Democratic Party of Georgia chair Nikema Williams wrote on social media, “but what I do know is that political violence is NEVER acceptable.”

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a fierce Trump ally, said it was “unacceptable” for Americans to allow political disagreements to turn violent.

“I am praying for our country and stand behind President Trump as he tries to unite the divisions that led to this despicable act,” he said.

Some Georgia Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Mike Collins of Jackson, immediately spread incendiary conspiracy theories about the attack. That led to leaders from both parties to call for caution at a volatile moment.

“The right thing for all Americans to do here is come together and condemn the attack,” said Democratic state Sen. Josh McLaurin. “Senate Democrats are praying for Trump’s health.”

Some conservatives invoked the violence to call for looser firearms laws. Jerry Henry of the Georgia Second Amendment, a pro-gun group, called it another “reason that shows why we need guns.”

“If banning the guns worked, there wouldn’t have been anybody there to shoot (Trump) today,” he said. “What did they accomplish by banning guns?”

Gabriel Sterling is a state elections official who has long warned that heated rhetoric and election fraud lies could lead to violence. On Saturday, he warned that “violence has no place in America — ever.”

“This was a heinous act,” Sterling said. “We have our political fights with ballots, not bullets.”

Staff writers Patricia Murphy and Maya T. Prabhu contributed to this report.