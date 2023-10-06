Mercedes-Benz to open EV charging hub and user lounge in Sandy Springs

The charging center will be the first of its kind by Mercedes-Benz in North America

Credit: Mercedes-Benz

Credit: Mercedes-Benz

News
By
9 minutes ago
X

Mercedes-Benz announced Friday it will launch a first-of-its-kind electric vehicle fast-charging hub at the company’s U.S. headquarters in metro Atlanta.

The luxury automobile brand is opening charging centers in Sandy Springs, China and Germany by the end of this year, accelerating the company’s push to increase charging infrastructure for its line of EVs. Mercedes-Benz aims to install 2,000 chargers worldwide by the end of 2024, forming what the company calls the “Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network.”

Renderings of the center show 400-kilowatt chargers oriented like a traditional gas station. The hub will also feature a lounge for drivers to use while their vehicles refuel. Mercedes-Benz said the charging network will be open and compatible with other EV brands.

Mercedes-Benz said in a Friday news release that the new hub will demonstrate its “commitment to our electric future and the broader electrification of mobility across the globe.”

The company’s charging network joins a nationwide effort to expand EV infrastructure with the anticipation of widespread plug-in vehicle adoption in the coming years. The federal government is pumping billions of dollars into EV charging initiatives, and state incentives — such as Georgia Power’s Make Ready program — have similar goals.

ExploreGot juice? Atlanta’s apartment dwellers want EV chargers too

Georgia has emerged as a leader within the country’s EV industry, with two multi-billion-dollar production plants in the pipeline along with dozens of suppliers and battery-related facilities. State officials say Georgia has attracted more than $25 billion in EV supply chain investments and commitments for more than 30,000 jobs since 2018.

Mercedes-Benz’ new hub will be christened November15 with an opening ceremony at the company’s corporate office near Abernathy Road.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mayor will extend ban on new uses of former Atlanta Medical Center site50m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
23m ago

Credit: John Spink

HAPPENING NOW
Better get there early: Long security lines bog down Atlanta airport
2h ago

Credit: GBI

No charges will be filed in shooting of Atlanta training center protester
3h ago

Credit: GBI

No charges will be filed in shooting of Atlanta training center protester
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
Philly won’t be easy, but the Braves will prevail
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Two Plant Vogtle partners to settle cost dispute as new issue arises
1h ago
Little B’s prison release places focus on Ga’s juvenile justice policies
6h ago
Gwinnett updates development ordinance for “missing middle housing”
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Staff

HAPPENING TODAY
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
23h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top