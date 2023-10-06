Mercedes-Benz to open EV charging hub and user lounge in Sandy Springs

Mercedes-Benz announced Friday it will launch a first-of-its-kind electric vehicle fast-charging hub at the company’s U.S. headquarters in metro Atlanta.

The luxury automobile brand is opening charging centers in Sandy Springs, China and Germany by the end of this year, accelerating the company’s push to increase charging infrastructure for its line of EVs. Mercedes-Benz aims to install 2,000 chargers worldwide by the end of 2024, forming what the company calls the “Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network.”

Renderings of the center show 400-kilowatt chargers oriented like a traditional gas station. The hub will also feature a lounge for drivers to use while their vehicles refuel. Mercedes-Benz said the charging network will be open and compatible with other EV brands.

Mercedes-Benz said in a Friday news release that the new hub will demonstrate its “commitment to our electric future and the broader electrification of mobility across the globe.”

The company’s charging network joins a nationwide effort to expand EV infrastructure with the anticipation of widespread plug-in vehicle adoption in the coming years. The federal government is pumping billions of dollars into EV charging initiatives, and state incentives — such as Georgia Power’s Make Ready program — have similar goals.

Georgia has emerged as a leader within the country’s EV industry, with two multi-billion-dollar production plants in the pipeline along with dozens of suppliers and battery-related facilities. State officials say Georgia has attracted more than $25 billion in EV supply chain investments and commitments for more than 30,000 jobs since 2018.

Mercedes-Benz’ new hub will be christened November15 with an opening ceremony at the company’s corporate office near Abernathy Road.