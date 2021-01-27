McDonald’s employee pepper-sprayed during Decatur drive-thru robbery

Decatur police are searching for two women accused of attacking a McDonald’s employee in the drive-thru line Tuesday evening before driving off with the store’s cash register.
Officers responded to the fast-food restaurant on Commerce Drive about 8:15 p.m. after receiving calls about an armed robbery, Decatur police spokesman Sgt. John Bender said.
According to police, two women pulled up to the drive-thru in a white sedan. One of them grabbed a can of pepper spray and used it on the employee working the window. The second woman got out of the car, reached through the open window and grabbed a cash drawer sitting inside. They then drove away, Bender said.
It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday morning how much money the duo stole. Police have not released the make and model of the car used in the robbery or any surveillance photos from the attack. The McDonald’s employee who was pepper-sprayed was treated for minor injuries at the scene, Bender said.
The Decatur robbery comes one day after an irate woman threw bricks at a Buckhead Chick-fil-A after being denied entry into the restaurant’s dining room because of COVID-19 protocols. That incident, which was captured on cellphone video and shared on Instagram, remains under investigation by Atlanta police.
Anyone with information about the McDonald’s robbery is asked to call Decatur police at 678-553-6628 or email Investigator Robert Lindsey at robert.lindsey@decaturga.com. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.