McDonald’s employee pepper-sprayed during Decatur drive-thru robbery

Officers responded to the fast-food restaurant on Commerce Drive about 8:15 p.m. after receiving calls about an armed robbery, Decatur police spokesman Sgt. John Bender said.

According to police, two women pulled up to the drive-thru in a white sedan. One of them grabbed a can of pepper spray and used it on the employee working the window. The second woman got out of the car, reached through the open window and grabbed a cash drawer sitting inside. They then drove away, Bender said.