McAfee names Otis Moss III professor of homiletics

Moss, the senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, is currently serving as a visiting professor of preaching at the school. He will remain as pastor of Trinity and his expanded role at McAfee becomes effective in the fall.

The Morehouse College graduate was recently recognized as one of the “12 Most Effective Preachers in the English-Speaking World” by Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary. He was also named to the inaugural Root 100 listing that recognizes the nation’s top emerging and established African-American leaders who range in age from 25 to 45.