Mayor’s office bolsters efforts to tackle resident inequities

“Too many families in Atlanta are grappling with economic, housing, transit and other inequities and we know that business as usual will not work,” Dickens said in a statement. “However, if we work together creatively across traditional boundaries and sectors, we can make Atlanta the best place in the country to raise a family and to pursue your dreams — regardless of who you are or where you come from.”

Approved by the Atlanta City Council and led by Senior Advisor to the Mayor and Chief Policy Officer Courtney English, the new office will focus on addressing inequities in affordable housing, youth development and education and neighborhood growth while engaging stakeholders across different sectors and industries.