Massive fire displaces 50 at Marietta apartment complex

Authorities in Cobb County are working to help 50 people who were displaced by a massive fire at a Marietta apartment complex.
Firefighters were called to a burning building at the Park on Windy Hill Apartments shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Marietta Fire Department Chief Tim Milligan.
When the first crews arrived at the complex on Windy Hill Road, they saw fire rising from the building’s roof. A total of 13 crews from both the Marietta and Cobb fire departments worked to bring the blaze under control, Cobb fire spokesman Stephen Bennett said.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
Crews managed to tamp out the flames, but 24 units were impacted by the fire, Bennett said. No injuries were reported.
Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started, Milligan said.
Volunteers from the American Red Cross are working to aid the affected families, according to spokeswoman Ruby Ramirez.
“Along with emotional support, volunteers are prepared to help with immediate emergency needs for essentials, such as temporary lodging, food, clothing, personal items, and health-related needs,” she said. “Caseworkers will work with the families impacted in the days ahead to help them get back on their feet and begin the recovery process.”