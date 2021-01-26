Massive fire displaces 50 at Marietta apartment complex

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started, Milligan said.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are working to aid the affected families, according to spokeswoman Ruby Ramirez.

“Along with emotional support, volunteers are prepared to help with immediate emergency needs for essentials, such as temporary lodging, food, clothing, personal items, and health-related needs,” she said. “Caseworkers will work with the families impacted in the days ahead to help them get back on their feet and begin the recovery process.”