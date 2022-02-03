Hawks to give Prostate Cancer Foundation $250 for each assist this month

The Hawks have teamed up with the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Emory Healthcare to launch the fourth annual Black History Month Assist Challenge, in which the team’s foundation will donate $250 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation for every assist registered by a player this month.

The challenge also aims to raise awareness of prostate cancer inequities in Black men. One in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime, and Black men are about 75% more likely to develop prostate cancer than non-Hispanic white men.