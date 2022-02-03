Hawks to give Prostate Cancer Foundation $250 for each assist this month

If you’re watching the Hawks play this month, root for the players to not only sink a basket, but also to score an assist.
The Hawks have teamed up with the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Emory Healthcare to launch the fourth annual Black History Month Assist Challenge, in which the team’s foundation will donate $250 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation for every assist registered by a player this month.
The challenge also aims to raise awareness of prostate cancer inequities in Black men. One in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime, and Black men are about 75% more likely to develop prostate cancer than non-Hispanic white men.
This year’s challenge tips off tonight against the Phoenix Suns.
“We look forward to continuing this impactful and important campaign with PCF this season,” said David Lee, executive director of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation. “Alongside PCF and Emory Healthcare, we are looking forward to increasing awareness as well as providing additional support in order to battle this disease that affects so many men, especially Black men.”
Since the challenge began in 2019, the Hawks have helped PCF raise more than $503,000 to support lifesaving research, in addition to informing men of resources for prostate cancer screening, risk reduction and treatment, including local resources at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. Last year’s event raised $185,000.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
This year, the AJC’s Black History Month series will focus on the role of health and wellness in the Black community. In addition to the traditional stories that we do on African American pioneers, these pieces will run in our Living and A sections every day this month. You can also go to ajc.com/black-history-month for more subscriber exclusives on the African American people, places and organizations that have changed the world.
About the Author