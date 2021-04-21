Atlanta Hawks raise nearly $200k to support Prostate Cancer Foundation

At the beginning of February, the Hawks Foundation pledged to donate $250 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation for every assist registered by the Hawks. Throughout the month, the Hawks totaled 370 assists to bring the donation total to $92,500. Hawks Principal Owners Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz and the Ressler Gertz Family Foundation matched the figure to bring the total donation to $185,000.

Since the Hawks launched this annual campaign in 2019, the Black History Month Assist Challenge has raised a total of $503,000 to support life-saving research through the Prostate Cancer Foundation in addition to generating millions of impressions through various forms of media to promote the work of PCF.