Dexter King remembered with candlelight, music and prayer

The evening ceremony cast Ebenezer, with its large windows normally bathed in sunlight, in a different light. The sanctuary was illuminated with ambient light along the walls, and the windows were lined with golden candles, framing a candle display on the massive altar that all together provided an intimate, warm glow throughout the church.

The back of all the pews had candles placed in the holder usually reserved for Bibles, hymn books and communion cups for the congregation to hold as they stood and waved their arms along to the gospel choir singing.

The memorial service brought out gospel music royalty to honor Dexter. CeCe Winans sang, followed by her brother and duet partner BeBe Winans. After a second video tribute, their older brother, Pastor Marvin Winans, along with the Celebration Choir, performed Andre Crouch’s “Let the Church Say Amen.”

R&B great Stevie Wonder closed out the service’s music with his keyboard and harmonica and sang along with the church’s choir, rousing the attendees to their feet.

Stevie Wonder performed at the celebration of life for Dexter Scott King at Ebenezer Baptist Church and sang “Total Praise” to close out the night along with the celebration choir. @ajc pic.twitter.com/RRc5LSRKOp — Taylor Croft (@taylor_rcroft) February 11, 2024

Ebenezer Baptist Church is historic ground, especially for the King family: his grandfather, Martin Luther “Daddy” King Sr., served as pastor, and King Jr. was co-pastor in the 1960s. But the family’s connection to the church goes back nearly to its founding.

King’s maternal great-grandfather, the Rev. Adam D. Williams became the pastor eight years after its 1886 founding, and a King family member was at the church’s helm for 81 years, from Williams in 1894 to King Sr.’s retirement in 1975.

The church’s current pastor and Georgia’s U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock led the congregation in prayer, asking for comfort for the King family.

“Be with Martin and Bernice, who had to say farewell to two parents, and now, two siblings,” Warnock said.

As expected, the emotional heart of the evening was provided by Bernice King and Martin Luther King III, the last two remaining children of the civil rights leader. Last July, the family gathered in the same Ebenezer for the funeral of the family matriarch Christine King Farris.

”We didn’t know that we would be back so soon to memorialize Dexter,” Bernice said. “But we don’t grieve as those who have no hope.” In telling a story about their oldest sister, the late Yolanda King, Bernice said her sister would often greet her as “your only sister.”

Addressing Martin III, she referred to herself that way. They are the only ones left.

”We’ve been through a lot,” Bernice King said, referring to the assassination of their father, mysterious drowning of their uncle and murder of their grandmother. “But Mother told us to be thankful for what you have left, and I thank God for you.”

King III said that he and his sister are ready to pick up the mantle left by their brother, who was the CEO of the King Center.

”We will continue to work together to get it right, because (his daughter) Yolanda and others are gonna to work for justice and righteousness. We will achieve what mom and dad dreamed of.

“Dexter has been welcomed home,” King III said.

Dexter’s widow, Leah Weber King, spoke of the love that they shared together and promised to continue his and his family’s legacy.

”Your spirit remains. We will use your flame to light others,” Leah Weber King said, speaking directly to her late husband. “As you look down and see here that each of us are symbolizing the light of your love tonight with a single glow in our hands, let the collective illumination remind you that you are loved, you are honored and missed by all of us.”