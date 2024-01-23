King family makes plans to continue work following death of Dexter King

Bernice King paused, almost lost in thought before she continued.

“We had a good time,” she said.

Dexter Scott King, the 62-year-old youngest son of the Kings and the caretaker of the family’s legacy, as CEO of the King Estate, died Monday in California after a three-year battle with prostate cancer. Bernice King said plans are being made for a memorial service in Atlanta, but added that his body was also cremated on Monday, “per his wishes.”

Eric Tidwell, the general counsel of the King Estate, will assume day-to-day operations of the organization charged with protecting Martin Luther King Jr.’s intellectual property. Bernice King, who is the CEO of the nonprofit King Center, said the family will soon make an announcement about who will take over as that organization’s board chairman, the position her brother once held.

But at a morning press conference that Bernice King never wanted to have, none of that was important . On several occasions, the usually stoic Bernice King melted into tears.

Standing with her cousins Alveda King and Angela Farris Watkins, she opened the press conference by calling it “the hardest thing for me to do.”

“My big, baby brother passed away in his sleep after a 3.5-year battle with prostate cancer,” Bernice King said. “He tried, with everything in him, to defeat it. He fought to the very last minute.”

Through tears, she thanked Dexter King’s wife, Leah Weber King — whom she called “sister-in-love,” for her “perseverance, love and sacrifice, care and jovial nature through it all. She stayed by his side during the entire journey.”

Martin Luther King III did not attend the press conference, as he is traveling outside of the country, Bernice King said.

For years, Dexter King served as the face of the King family.

He was the longtime chairman of the King Center, an institution established by his mother, Coretta Scott King, in 1968 to advance the vision of her husband. He was also the president of the King Estate, which managed the licensing of his father’s image and likeness.

Both positions made him the somewhat reluctant face of the King family and put him in the middle of family and public clashes about the shape of the King legacy.