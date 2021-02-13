Costume designer Ruth E. Carter adorns stars for Hollywood

But crafting masterpieces wasn’t always her passion.

Carter — born April 10, 1960 in Springfield, Massachusetts — experimented on her mom’s sewing machine as a kid, but that didn’t spark her interest for costuming. She also grew up sketching with one of her seven siblings, but that didn’t quite do it either.

It was her time at Hampton University, a historically black institution in Virginia, that put her on a path to designing. After ditching a special education major for a theater one, she auditioned for a role in a play. When she didn’t land the part, her professor recommended she try costume design.

She followed the suggestion, and it stuck. Carter leaned into her talents, remembering childhood lessons on sewing and drawing from her mother and brother. She would sketch and conduct research in her dorm room in preparation for campus performances.After graduating from college and completing a few internships in the early 1980s, she moved to Los Angeles, where she continued to construct costumes for stage productions and dance studios.

Then fate stepped in. While working on a show, she met filmmaker Spike Lee, who’d just finished his first feature film “She’s Gotta Have It.” He was interested in her creations and advised her to join a student’s senior film project at UCLA or the University of Southern California to gain film experience. She obliged, and a while later, she received a phone call.

“Ruth, this is the man of your dreams,” Carter imitated during a 2019 talk at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “It was the ’80s and I responded, ‘Denzel?!’ He said, ‘No, this is Spike. I want you to do my next movie, “School Daze.”' So I quit my job and I started sketching and drawing.”

Lee has since tapped Carter for at least 10 of his movies, including “Do The Right Thing,” “Jungle Fever,” “Mo Better Blues,” and “Chi-Raq;” and she eventually got to actually meet the “man of her dreams,” Denzel Washington, while on set for “Malcolm X,” the flick that led to her first of three Academy Award nominations.

Costumes from John Singleton's 2000 film "Shaft" (left) and Keenan Ivory Wayans 1988 "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," designed by prolific Hollywood costume designer Ruth E. Carter. Courtesy of SCAD Credit: Chia Chong Credit: Chia Chong

Carter’s knack for veraciously capturing Black culture also caught the attention of other filmmakers, such as Keenan Ivory Wayans (“I’m Gonna Git You Sucka”), Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Love and Basketball”) and John Singleton(”Baby Boy”). And she’s adorned several A-listers from Oprah Winfrey and Angela Bassett to Eddie Murphy and Forest Whitaker.

During Halloween season, it’s not hard to spot a young boy dressed in an all-black jumpsuit in admiration of King T’Challa from “Black Panther” or a pair of women in bright, latex outfits impersonating Nisi and Mickey from “B.A.P.S.”

Carter’s work is extensive, and her impact is undeniable.

In December 2020, SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film opened the “Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design” exhibit to celebrate her journey. It features 60 of her ensembles, along with her sketches and research materials.

Carter has designed for many superheroes throughout her career, but her indelible mark on history proves she has superpowers of her own.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Throughout February, we’ll spotlight different African American pioneers ― through new stories and our archive collection ― in our Living and Metro sections Monday through Sunday. Go to AJC.com/black-history-month for more subscriber exclusives on people, places and organizations that have changed the world, and to see videos on the African American pioneers featured here each day.

“Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design”

Through Sept. 12. SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film. 1600 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-253-3132, scadfash.org.