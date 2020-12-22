Costumes from ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Do the Right Thing’ featured at SCAD FASH Museum

“Afrofuturism” shows Carter’s career trajectory in her detailed, often carefully weathered, historically evolving costumes for the History Channel’s 2016 “Roots” reboot, for Steven Spielberg’s 1997 “Amistad” and for Ava DuVernay’s 2014 “Selma.” There is a strain of male dandyism in the exhibition in the flamboyant, oversized zoot suits on display from Spike Lee’s 1992 “Malcolm X,” to the outrageous canary yellow suit worn by Antonio Fargas in 1988′s “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.”

An image from Spike Lee's influential 1989 film about racial tension in Bedford-Stuyvesant, "Do the Right Thing" features the costume worn by Mookie (played by Lee), a Brooklyn pizza delivery man at the center of the comedy-drama. Courtesy of SCAD Credit: Chia Chong Credit: Chia Chong

The undeniable highlights that will undoubtedly lure many Atlantans to the exhibit are the “Black Panther” costumes. Carter’s work on the film entailed extensive research into authentic African decoration and clothing. That blending of tradition and a superheroic Black utopian society made the film a deeply affirming, powerful brew to viewers. “I actually have my own directorial story going on that’s supporting the storytelling in the script,” says Clark of the meaning-laden and history-infused costumes she created that lent visual gravitas to the film’s message of Black empowerment.

Carter borrowed from an array of African cultures to achieve the iconic look including Maasai garments from Kenya, ceremonial corsets inspired by the Dinka tribe of South Sudan and a traditional South African marriage hat, which Carter translated for the film into a cutting edge 3D printed headdress. For Carter, “Black Panther” was in many ways a culmination of all she had learned over the course of her career.

“You can see the steps of learning in this exhibition that led up to ‘Black Panther,’” she says.

Over the course of her career in costume design, Carter has become her own archivist, rescuing costumes she has worked on that would normally just be discarded or given away. Her preservation and conservation of those costumes are the basis for this exhibition. “I come from theater,” Carter says, “and in theater, we save everything.”

Bottom line: For film and design fans this walk through a sliver of Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter’s career output offers real insight into the impact costume designers can have on a film’s look and feel.