MARTA train evacuated over monkeypox scare

According to Georgia’s Department of Public Health, monkeypox can affect anyone, but so far mostly affects men who have sex with men. It can spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, respiratory droplets, and the handling of bedding or clothing from an infected person. DPH advises that, while contact with fabric or surfaces that have previously touched the monkeypox rash or body fluids is one way the virus spreads, that avenue of exposure has not been identified as a common mode of transmission in this outbreak or for monkeypox in general.

Explore Marietta woman goes public with her fight against monkeypox

MARTA officials said, despite Monday’s misunderstanding, the organization “continues to take the health and safety of our customers and employees seriously.”