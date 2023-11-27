MARTA rail service disrupted after man found on tracks, rescued

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

MARTA service was temporarily disrupted early Monday morning after a man was found on the tracks and rescued, with officials saying they believe he fell onto the tracks.

The transit agency posted that the emergency at the Candler Park station caused delays on its East and West lines.

MARTA officials said a train operator reported a man on the tracks at about 5:45 a.m. The train did not hit the man, but “he was injured, likely from falling onto the tracks,” according to MARTA.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to the incident and the man was taken to the hospital.

Before 9 a.m., MARTA said rail service had returned to normal.

