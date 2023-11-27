MARTA rail service disrupted after man found on tracks, rescued

MARTA service was temporarily disrupted early Monday morning after a man was found on the tracks and rescued, with officials saying they believe he fell onto the tracks.

The transit agency posted that the emergency at the Candler Park station caused delays on its East and West lines.

MARTA officials said a train operator reported a man on the tracks at about 5:45 a.m. The train did not hit the man, but “he was injured, likely from falling onto the tracks,” according to MARTA.