Mark Teixeira investor group sells big Westside development for $127M

The land is in what has been poor and Black neighborhoods, and speculative land buying in the area has pushed up home prices and concerns among neighbors. There were reports in recent months of rents doubling and real estate taxes rising dramatically, forcing longtime “legacy” Atlanta residents out of their homes.

Former Braves first baseman Mark Teixeira has turned to land development since leaving the game. His Quarry Yards in Atlanta was to be a mixed use development of more than 1,700 homes and nearly 2 million square feet of office and retail. space. His partnership sold the land for $127 million in early September.

Teixeira and his partners already had done some demolition, environmental remediation and light grading for the 27-acre, $400 million first phase of development that would have included 850 residences, a 300-room hotel, retail, restaurants and more than a half-million square feet of office space.

Long-term plans called for a total of 1,700 housing units, including affordable housing, and more than 2 million square feet of office and retail space.

Neighborhood concerns erupted publicly in July 2019 when marketing material renderings promoting the development showed nearly all white people in it. That spilled over into politics, and by early March of 2020, the city of Atlanta had put in place a moratorium on new building permits and plans in nearby neighborhoods to deal with gentrification.

Teixeira said the buyers know that including affordable housing is in the requirements. He said he expects the new owners will go above and beyond to resolve issues.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contacted the city for a response but did not receive a reply by publication time.

Teixeira said the two sides came to an agreement in March, but getting due diligence done took until last week, when they signed off on the purchase.