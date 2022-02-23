Mark Lanegan, Queens of the Stone Age singer, dead at 57

Mark Lanegan, , Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age singer, , dead at 57.A rep for Lanegan confirmed that the grunge pioneer died at his home in Killarney, Ireland.A rep for Lanegan confirmed that the grunge pioneer died at his home in Killarney, Ireland.A beloved singer, songwriter, author, and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. The family asks everyone to respect their privacy at this time, Statement, via Mark Lanegan's Twitter account.Lanegan got his start in the late 80s as the lead singer for Screaming Trees, whose popular singles include "Nearly Lost You" and "All I Know.".Lanegan got his start in the late 80s as the lead singer for Screaming Trees, whose popular singles include "Nearly Lost You" and "All I Know.".In the 90s, he released a solo album, 'The Winding Sheet,' which featured Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic, both huge fans of Screaming Trees.In the 90s, he released a solo album, 'The Winding Sheet,' which featured Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic, both huge fans of Screaming Trees.'Pitchfork' reports Dave Grohl later called the effort "one of the best albums of all time.".After Screaming Trees called it quits in 2000, Lanegan furthered pursued his solo career, featuring artists such as PJ Harvey, Greg Dulli, Troy Van Leeuwen, Duff McKagan and Josh Homme.After Screaming Trees called it quits in 2000, Lanegan furthered pursued his solo career, featuring artists such as PJ Harvey, Greg Dulli, Troy Van Leeuwen, Duff McKagan and Josh Homme.After Screaming Trees called it quits in 2000, Lanegan furthered pursued his solo career, featuring artists such as PJ Harvey, Greg Dulli, Troy Van Leeuwen, Duff McKagan and Josh Homme.After Screaming Trees called it quits in 2000, Lanegan furthered pursued his solo career, featuring artists such as PJ Harvey, Greg Dulli, Troy Van Leeuwen, Duff McKagan and Josh Homme.After Screaming Trees called it quits in 2000, Lanegan furthered pursued his solo career, featuring artists such as PJ Harvey, Greg Dulli, Troy Van Leeuwen, Duff McKagan and Josh Homme.After Screaming Trees called it quits in 2000, Lanegan furthered pursued his solo career, featuring artists such as PJ Harvey, Greg Dulli, Troy Van Leeuwen, Duff McKagan and Josh Homme.Around the same time, he started contributing to Homme's Queens of the Stone Age, providing backup vocals on 'Rated R.'.'Songs for the Deaf' saw him become more involved in the band's writing process, and he stayed with them until 2013.In addition to being featured on many other projects, Lanegan co-wrote the theme music for 'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.'.In addition to being featured on many other projects, Lanegan co-wrote the theme music for 'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.'.Lanegan's most recent album, 'Straight Songs of Sorrow,' was released in the spring of 2020