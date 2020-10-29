X

Marietta woman struck, killed at busy intersection

A 40-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed Wednesday morning in Marietta, police said.

News | 22 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 40-year-old Marietta woman was killed Wednesday morning after stepping in front of a car at a busy intersection, police said.

The fatal crash occurred about 5 a.m. along South Marietta Parkway near Fairground Street, Marietta police spokesman Officer Joshua Madison said in a news release.

Investigators said the woman was struck by a Chevrolet Spark driven by a 53-year-old Jasper man. She was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and pronounced dead.

The woman’s name is being withheld until her family has been notified, Madison said. The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Marietta police at 770-794-5384.

In other news:

Lambert High School is going digital-only for two weeks after an increase in students testing positive for COVID-19, Principal Gary Davison said in a Tuesday letter to parents.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.