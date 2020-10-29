Marietta woman struck, killed at busy intersection

A 40-year-old Marietta woman was killed Wednesday morning after stepping in front of a car at a busy intersection, police said.
The fatal crash occurred about 5 a.m. along South Marietta Parkway near Fairground Street, Marietta police spokesman Officer Joshua Madison said in a news release.
Investigators said the woman was struck by a Chevrolet Spark driven by a 53-year-old Jasper man. She was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and pronounced dead.
The woman’s name is being withheld until her family has been notified, Madison said. The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Marietta police at 770-794-5384.
