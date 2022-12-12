Marietta continues honoring historic Black-owned homes with latest marker

Cobb Landmarks and the Marietta History Center placed a historic home marker for a Black-owned home in downtown Marietta recently, in recognition of the impact the Carter family had on the community.
The home is the latest to be recognized in the initiative that began earlier this year “to erect historic markers in Marietta’s historically Black neighborhoods,” Cobb Landmarks officials said in a press release.
The 1909 Carter House is the last private residence on Cole Street, after the family refused to sell to the Marietta Housing Authority, which eventually came to own all the land south of the property, according to Cobb Landmarks.
“Today, the Cater House stands as a reminder of the legacy of the Carter family and as a symbol of the vibrant Black community which once surrounded it,” the press release said.
Oscar Carter and Sarah Young purchased the home in 1944 and set their roots in the city. Their children attended Lemon Street High School, the only high school Black students could attend when the public schools were segregated.
Their son, Kenneth Carter, purchased the property when his mother died. He taught in the Marietta school system for 48 years, starting in 1962 at Lemon Street High School where he had graduated 10 years prior.
Kenneth’s wife, Jeanie, also taught at Marietta city schools and helped them integrate after segregation. She went on to become the first Black woman to be elected to the Marietta City School Board, where she served for 16 years.
“As a family, we are taking this time to reflect on the significance of this place and the Carter family’s legacy in the City of Marietta, and to express appreciation for this honor,” Marcus Carter said.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com