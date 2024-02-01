Many Fulton systems still down; experts suggest money motive

“The county government system across the U.S. has been increasingly targeted over the last couple of years,” said Jack Danahy, vice president of Strategy & Innovation for Vermont-based cybersecurity firm NuHarbor Security. He doubts the attack was related to Trump’s prosecution.

“It’s a very widespread style of attack if you’re trying to disrupt this specific thing,” Danahy said. There are better ways to disrupt prosecutors and courts specifically than the “great big hammer” used on Fulton’s systems, he said.

NuHarbor works with many local governments on cybersecurity, threats and best practices.

“We cover about a third of the U.S. population these days,” Danahy said.

While a political motive is possible, the broad range of affected systems suggests a ransomware attack, Brendan Saltaformaggio, associate professor at Georgia Tech’s School of Cybersecurity & Privacy, said on Monday.

Local governments are particularly vulnerable to such attacks, but Saltaformaggio recommends that targets never pay ransom. Compliance encourages hackers to hit them again, and there’s no guarantee the compromised systems would be restored even if a government paid up, he said.

For public officials, however, refusal can be “a hard stand to take,” Danahy said. They’re trying to get vital services back online, he said.

Danahy cites a recent attack on a company that stored data for about 70 Arkansas counties.

“Months after the incident some of the counties are still trying to get back on their feet,” he said.

A computer security breach at Fulton County Schools around the same time is unrelated to the county government cyberattack, according to Anne Boatwright, the school system’s media relations manager.

One or more students at FCS Innovation Academy gained “unauthorized access to certain Information Technology systems,” she said, noting that county government and the schools are separate entities.

“Fulton County Schools has immediately undertaken measures to contain the incident and continues to monitor the security of Fulton County Schools’ environment,” Boatwright said.

A Monday email to parents and staff at FCS Innovation Academy said the district is reviewing its network and will provide updates.

“Most FCS Innovation Academy services were restored on Monday and students can access their FCS account, including Canvas and Teams,” it said. “Until further notice, students will need to use their FCS provided laptop for network access.”

Public agencies need to give employees basic cybersecurity training, such as telling them not to open email attachments and preventing them from installing outside software, said Doug Milburn, founder and president of 45Drives, a Canadian firm that sells a “behavior analysis solution” to hacking attempts.

“That needs to be done. We’re not a replacement for that,” he said.

But “sometimes an invader gets inside.” Ransomware attacks have been around for 40 years, typically getting into systems through individual employee workstations and accessing masses of files from there, Milburn said.

“Ransomware behavior has been static since its introduction,” he said.

Danahy said ransomware gangs now often buy previously stolen information on the Dark Web and use that to sneak into government systems, looking like legitimate users. It’s hard to blame government employees for responding to messages that look like they’re from colleagues, he said.

Finding out when personal information and employee credentials are for sale can really help organizations prevent problems before that data is used against them, Danahy said.

Fulton officials are probably trying to figure out “the breadth of the infection” while restoring services, Danahy said. He hopes they’re also looking at other systems that may seem untouched, but where attackers may have left a “foothold” to get back in later.

“People don’t understand how challenging it is to provide security for county governments,” Danahy said. Even a county as large as Fulton, with more than 1 million residents, probably has a cybersecurity staff and budget a tenth the size of what major corporations devote to the issue, he said.

“I feel their pain,” Milburn said. He developed his system after a previous company he owned was hit with a ransomware attack.

45Drives developed software that doesn’t look for computer viruses themselves, but looks for those consistent patterns in which the viral programs behave, Milburn said. It can identify such data-vacuuming attacks in a “fraction of a second,” and shut down access from a particular infected computer, he said.

So far it’s used by “small and medium” governments, nothing as large as Fulton County; but next week Milburn is presenting to major municipalities at a Florida conference, he said.

AJC reporter Martha Dalton contributed to this report.

What’s working or not in Fulton County?

According to a county news release: