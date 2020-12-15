Man’s crash with stopped Fulton police car leads to DUI charge

A man who crashed into a Fulton County police vehicle that was stopped on the side of the highway is facing multiple charges, authorities said.
Deontrez Williams was driving north on I-285 just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when his car hit a marked Fulton police car that was stopped near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery. After hitting the police car, which had its emergency lights flashing, Williams’ car hit a third vehicle, Avery said.
The Fulton police officer was taken to the hospital and was stable, Avery said.
Williams was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane. No other injuries were reported, Avery said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police did not share whether Williams was booked into the Atlanta City Detention Center, and he was not listed in the Fulton County Jail records.
