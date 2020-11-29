Man’s body found in creek in Forest Park

Police in Forest Park are investigating after a man’s body was found in a creek Saturday afternoon.
Forest Park police were sent to the 5100 block of Springdale Road just after 5:30 p.m., department spokeswoman Sgt. Alyssa Zackery said in a news release.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a 64-year-old man submerged in a creek, Zackery said. The cause of the man’s death is not known.
The man’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. His name is not being released at this time.
Anyone with information on the man’s death is asked to contact Forest Park police at 404-366-4141.