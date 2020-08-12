Man, woman sentenced for trafficking Cobb minor for sex

Savannah Grissum, 22, of Douglasville, and Alonzo Dean Westmoreland, 31, of Kennesaw, will spend a combined 15½ years in prison for bringing the underage runaway to Tennessee and trafficking them out of a Chattanooga motel room, federal prosecutors said.

The child was reported missing to Cobb County police in June 2018, authorities said. After learning the juvenile was in Chattanooga, members of the FBI and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office raided the motel and found the minor, who had been prostituted for four days.