Man wanted for questioning in killing of Union City woman, unborn child

A mother of six was found with a severe head wound in her Union City apartment Sunday night after neighbors told police they heard multiple gunshots.
Deanna Fuller, 31, died after being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to Union City police. Her family said she was pregnant with her seventh child.
Investigators are now trying to locate the man who called 911, identified Thursday as Joshua Fisher. He has been identified as a person of interest and is wanted for questioning in Fuller’s death.
“Investigators want to speak with him urgently and as soon as possible,” Union City police spokesman Officer Jerome Turner said.
Credit: Union City Police Department
Fisher was not at the scene when officers responded to the Premier Club Apartments on Highpoint Road about 10:25 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Neighbors told the officers they heard about five gunshots but did not see who was shooting.
They only found evidence of a single shot, one 9 mm shell casing in a grassy area outside Fuller’s apartment, and were unable to locate any other shell casings. An officer also tried to make contact with Fisher, according to the report, but he did not pick up his phone.
It was not clear if Fuller was alone inside her apartment at the time of the shooting. Her family started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses and care for her surviving children, including a baby under the age of 1, according to her sister.
Anyone with information on Fisher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Union City police at 770-515-7991.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.