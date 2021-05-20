Man wanted for questioning in killing of Union City woman, unborn child

Fisher was not at the scene when officers responded to the Premier Club Apartments on Highpoint Road about 10:25 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Neighbors told the officers they heard about five gunshots but did not see who was shooting.

They only found evidence of a single shot, one 9 mm shell casing in a grassy area outside Fuller’s apartment, and were unable to locate any other shell casings. An officer also tried to make contact with Fisher, according to the report, but he did not pick up his phone.

It was not clear if Fuller was alone inside her apartment at the time of the shooting. Her family started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses and care for her surviving children, including a baby under the age of 1, according to her sister.

Anyone with information on Fisher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Union City police at 770-515-7991.

