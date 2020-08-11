Man turns himself in after cops said he did doughnuts at The Battery for YouTube video

A Marietta man recently turned himself in after police said he admitted to doing doughnuts in a parking deck at The Battery Atlanta for a YouTube video last month.
Alexander Daniel Shields, 27, surrendered at the Cobb County jail July 30, then bonded out for $1,320 later that day, according to jail records. He faces a count of second-degree criminal damage to property, which is a felony.
About 3:30 p.m. July 2, Cobb police officers found Shields inside the Red Deck next to Truist Park, AJC.com previously reported. Shields told officers he was filming himself drifting inside the parking deck, which left several black tire marks on the ground, according to an arrest warrant.
He told officers “he had purchased the vehicle not long ago and that he was recording a scene for his YouTube channel, which is about vehicles,” the warrant said. According to an incident report, the vehicle was a 2009 Audi R8.
His YouTube channel was not named, so it’s unclear if the video was ever uploaded.
Police did not know if the company that owns the deck, LAZ Parking, would want to charge Shields, so he was released after being questioned. He apologized and offered to pay for the damages, a parking deck security guard told police.
On July 20, a company spokesperson emailed police to say that LAZ Parking wanted to charge Shields, the warrant said. The company said Shields caused about $1,500 worth of damage, which led to police obtaining the felony warrant.
