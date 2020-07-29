Man wanted on felony, accused of doing doughnuts at The Battery for YouTube video

A Marietta man is wanted on a felony charge after admitting to doing doughnuts in a parking deck at The Battery Atlanta for a YouTube video, authorities said.
Alexander Daniel Shields told Cobb County police officers that he was filming himself drifting inside the Red Deck next to Truist Park about 3:30 p.m. July 2, according to an arrest warrant. The incident left several black tire marks on the ground.
He told officers “he had purchased the vehicle not long ago and that he was recording a scene for his YouTube channel, which is about vehicles,” the warrant said. His YouTube channel was not named, so it’s unclear if the video was ever uploaded.
Police did not know if the company that owns the deck, LAZ Parking, would want to charge Shields, so he was released after being questioned. On July 20, a company spokesperson emailed police to say that LAZ Parking wanted to charge Shields, the warrant said. The company said Shields caused about $1,500 worth of damage, which is a felony amount.
That led police to obtain a warrant for second-degree criminal damage to property.
As of Wednesday, Shields was not in custody at the county jail. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3900.
