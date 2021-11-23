ajc logo
Man suspected of accidentally firing gun at airport remains at large

Kenny Wells spent two years in prison on a previous gun charge. He was released in October 2017.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
Suspect has spent time in prison on gun charges, among others

Authorities continue to search for the man suspected of accidentally firing a gun at the Atlanta airport Saturday, sending travelers into a panic and temporarily shutting down one of the world’s busiest transit centers.

Kenny Wells, 42, is being sought by Atlanta police and other agencies on charges that he carried a concealed weapon into Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Wells was convicted for possessing a gun as a felon in 2015 and spent two years in prison. He was released in October 2017. Among his other charges were impersonating a police officer, impersonation and multiple traffic offenses.

Wells was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon in 1997, according to DOC records. He was sent to prison for three months in 2000. That followed an earlier felony conviction on two counts of theft by taking.

Saturday’s airport incident took place around 1:30 p.m. at a security checkpoint, the AJC reported. The Transportation Security Administration said in a statement that after an X-ray detected a prohibited item, a TSA officer began searching a bag and advised the passenger, later identified as Wells, not to touch it. The passenger lunged into the bag and grabbed a firearm, “at which point it discharged,” according to TSA.

Wells was quickly identified as the suspect Saturday afternoon but was able to flee as crowds of travelers evacuated the airport, Atlanta police said. Authorities are still working to locate him.

About the Author

ajc.com

Henri Hollis
Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

