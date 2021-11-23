Man suspected of accidentally firing gun at airport remains at large

Kenny Wells, 42, is being sought by Atlanta police and other agencies on charges that he carried a concealed weapon into Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Wells was convicted for possessing a gun as a felon in 2015 and spent two years in prison. He was released in October 2017. Among his other charges were impersonating a police officer, impersonation and multiple traffic offenses.