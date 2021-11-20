Accidental weapon discharge frightens Hartsfield-Jackson visitors

Despite claims on social media, there is not an active shooter at Atlanta’s airport, said Hartsfield-Jackson officials in a statement posted to Twitter.
A weapon was accidentally discharged at the airport around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the security screening area. And it sent social media into a frenzy as visitors posted videos to Twitter of chaos unraveling.
Neither passengers nor employees are in danger, according to the statement. An investigation is currently ongoing, and Atlanta Police Department is on the scene.
Twitter users report that they heard more than one gun shot, though airport officials have not confirmed how many shots were fired.
MARTA service to the airport is closed until further notice due to police presence, the agency posted on Twitter.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
There is not an active shooter. There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing, more information will be published on this channel.— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) November 20, 2021
About the Author