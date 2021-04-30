Man struck while driving on I-20 near downtown in latest interstate shooting

Investigators believe a man was shot Thursday afternoon as he traveled on I-20 West near downtown Atlanta.
Shortly before 5 p.m., officers were called to Forsyth Street, where they found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound, Atlanta police said. The man was driving west near Windsor Street when he was shot, according to police.
The injured man, whose name was not released, was alert when he was taken to a hospital.
Investigators believe the suspect was in a black sedan, possibly a Dodge. The shooting remains under investigation.
Thursday’s shooting was the latest in a string on metro Atlanta interstates and roads. Four people have been killed this year in at least 13 shootings between vehicles.