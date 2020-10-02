Man shot to death while walking near Fulton County airport

Police are searching for suspects after an Ellenwood man was shot and killed Wednesday evening while walking near Fulton County’s airport, authorities said.
Dontavis L. Johnson, 33, was killed just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Wendell Drive and Fulton Industrial Boulevard, Fulton County police spokeswoman Sgt. Maureen Smith said.
It’s unclear what prompted the incident, but the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Johnson died of a gunshot wound to the chest. No additional details have been released by police.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at at 404-613-5711 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-546-2644 to remain anonymous.
