Man shot on I-20 after leaving Atlanta strip club, police say

The victim told police he was shot on I-20 after leaving the legendary strip club Magic City on Forsyth Street.
The victim told police he was shot on I-20 after leaving the legendary strip club Magic City on Forsyth Street.

Crime & Public Safety | 24 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A driver was injured Friday morning after he left a legendary Atlanta strip club when trouble broke out and his vehicle took gunfire on I-20, police said.

The incident is the latest in a rash of interstate shootings that have snarled traffic and resulted in injury or death. At least 35 shootings have taken place on Atlanta-area roadways this year, killing 13 people.

Friday’s shooting was reported about 1:20 a.m. in the area of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. According to Atlanta police, the victim said he left the Magic City club on Forsyth Street after a dispute broke out.

“The victim left the nightclub and was driving on I-20 near H.E. Holmes when his vehicle was struck by gunfire and the victim was wounded,” police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said in a news release.

The man was stable when he was taken to a hospital, Avery said. His name was not released.

An investigation is ongoing. No suspects had been identified Friday morning, according to police.

