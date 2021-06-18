Man shot on I-20 after leaving Atlanta strip club, police say

The incident is the latest in a rash of interstate shootings that have snarled traffic and resulted in injury or death. At least 35 shootings have taken place on Atlanta-area roadways this year, killing 13 people.

Friday’s shooting was reported about 1:20 a.m. in the area of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. According to Atlanta police, the victim said he left the Magic City club on Forsyth Street after a dispute broke out.